U.S. orders family members of government employees to leave Bolivia

A member of Youth Resistance "Cochala" set off fireworks to celebrate after Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez became interim president, following Bolivia's former President Evo Morales' departure from the country, in Cochabanba, Bolivia November 12, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday ordered family members of U.S. government employees to leave Bolivia due to civil unrest in the South American country, the State Department said in a statement.

The department also warned American citizens against traveling to Bolivia and said the U.S. government had limited ability to provide emergency services after a disputed election sparked protests that led Evo Morales to resign as president and flee the country.