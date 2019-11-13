U.S. sees Morales' departure from Bolivia as positive step: official

Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales speaks during his arrival to take asylum in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States sees the departure from Bolivia of ousted President Evo Morales as a positive step, a senior Trump administration official said on Tuesday.

“Morales’ departure is indeed a positive step to begin calming the situation on the ground in Bolivia,” the official said.

“Mexico notified the United States of its intention to offer Morales asylum and we offered our support with logistics, as necessary,” the official said.