November 11, 2019 / 8:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. urges Bolivian lawmakers to accept Morales resignation soon

Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation in Lauca N, Cochabamba, Bolivia November 10, 2019 in this still image taken from Bolivian Government TV. Bolivian Government TV via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday urged Bolivia’s legislative assembly to meet “sooner rather than later” to formally accept the resignation of President Evo Morales and begin a civilian-led transition to fill the country’s political vacuum.

A senior U.S. State Department official also said Washington does not consider Morales’ departure to be a coup, as Morales himself and the Mexican government have alleged. It was instead the result of protests that showed the Bolivian people “have had enough of a government ignoring the will of its voters,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

