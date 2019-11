FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation in Lauca N, Cochabamba, Bolivia November 10, 2019 in this still image taken from Bolivian Government TV. Bolivian Government TV via REUTERS TV/File Photo

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s embattled President Evo Morales, who resigned hours earlier, denounced what he called an “illegal” police warrant for his arrest and said his home was attacked by “violent groups,” according to a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the existence of a warrant with police officials.