June 2, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Bolivia electoral body says country to hold delayed elections by September 6

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s electoral tribunal said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with the country’s political parties to hold general elections delayed by the coronavirus pandemic by Sept. 6, a key step to bringing political stability to the landlocked nation.

The election is a re-run of a contentious vote late last year which prompted nationwide protests and led to the resignation of long-time leftist leader Evo Morales. The repeat ballot had been originally planned for May.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Adam Jourdan

