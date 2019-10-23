Bolivia's Morales claims election victory, blasts opposition 'coup'

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's President and presidential candidate Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party is greeted by supporters as he arrives to vote during the presidential election at a polling station in a school in Villa 14 de Septiembre, in the Chapare region, Bolivia, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian leader Evo Morales repeated his claim that he had won victory in a presidential election and railed against the opposition for trying to orchestrate a “coup” after mass protests claiming the vote was being rigged.

The official vote count on Tuesday morning showed Morales with 46.49% of the vote, about 9.5 points ahead of main rival Carlos Mesa, but just short of the 10-point lead necessary to win outright and avoid a riskier second round run-off.