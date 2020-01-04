Bolivia's electoral court sets election rerun for May 3: report

FILE PHOTO: Former Bolivian President Evo Morales attends a news conference, in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

LA PAZ (Reuters) - A rerun of Bolivia’s election is set for May 3, news website El Deber reported on Friday, citing a member of the electoral court.

The vote would be held almost seven months after the results of elections that handed a fourth term to Bolivia´s former President Evo Morales but were then discredited.

Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE) official Oscar Hassenteufel said the new election date would be publicly confirmed by Monday, El Deber reported.

An audit of last October’s election found serious irregularities, prompting Morales´ resignation and clashes between protesters and security forces that resulted in more than 30 deaths.

Morales, who had been in power for nearly 14 years, resigned following the election dispute and fled to Mexico and later Argentina. He later said he was toppled in a coup.

In an interview with Reuters last week, he ruled out standing as a candidate for his Movement for Socialism (MAS) coalition in the next election, but said that he would return to Bolivia by next Christmas.

He has identified Luis Arce Catacora, his former economy minister, and Andronico Rodriguez, a coca farmer union boss, as potential MAS presidential candidates.

Prosecutors have meanwhile issued an arrest warrant for Morales on charges of sedition, terrorism and terrorist financing. The allegations have been pushed by the government of interim President Jeanine Anez, a former senator and political opponent of Morales.