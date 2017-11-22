Argentina wants more gas from Bolivia: Bolivian oil minister

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia (Reuters) - Argentina has asked neighbor Bolivia for more gas supply, Bolivia’s Oil Minister said on Wednesday.

Bolivia has demand for up to 30 million cubic meters of additional gas supply, Luis Alberto Sanchez Fernandez told reporters on the sidelines of a gas conference.

The additional demand was mostly from Argentina, he said.

Bolivia’s declining gas production is seen by analysts as an obstacle for boosting exports to key customers in Argentina and Brazil. The country signed $1.6 billion in gas deals on Tuesday aimed at boosting output.