FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina wants more gas from Bolivia: Bolivian oil minister
Sections
Featured
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
war crimes
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 22, 2017 / 4:29 PM / in 2 hours

Argentina wants more gas from Bolivia: Bolivian oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia (Reuters) - Argentina has asked neighbor Bolivia for more gas supply, Bolivia’s Oil Minister said on Wednesday.

Bolivia has demand for up to 30 million cubic meters of additional gas supply, Luis Alberto Sanchez Fernandez told reporters on the sidelines of a gas conference.

The additional demand was mostly from Argentina, he said.

Bolivia’s declining gas production is seen by analysts as an obstacle for boosting exports to key customers in Argentina and Brazil. The country signed $1.6 billion in gas deals on Tuesday aimed at boosting output.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Simon WebbEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.