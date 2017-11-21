FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas exporting countries see no glut, say market needs competition: GECF head
Sections
Featured
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
Puerto Rico
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 21, 2017 / 3:16 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Gas exporting countries see no glut, say market needs competition: GECF head

Alexandra Alper

2 Min Read

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia (Reuters) - The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) sees no glut of natural gas in the global market and said competition is needed, the head of the organization that gathers the world’s largest producers said on Tuesday during a meeting in Bolivia.

“If you compare production to consumption, you would see that production is not overwhelming the consumption,” said the secretary general of the forum, Sayed Mohammad Hossein Adeli.

The gathering of top natural gas exporters including Qatar, Iran, Russia and Venezuela is expected to discuss pricing methodologies during its meeting this week, which will also include a ministerial conference and a meeting of gas producing company chief executives.

The world’s consumption of natural gas grew about 1.5 percent in 2016 to reach some 3.54 trillion cubic meters (TCM) driven by unconventional gas production, according to BP’s statistical review.

Hossein said that natural gas consumption was expected to grow 2 percent this year, primarily driven by strong demand in Europe and Asia.

The secretary general called for competition in the gas market. “In the energy market competitiveness is very important. If there is low competition, then the market will not be able to function well.”

Reporting by Alexandra Alper, writing by Gary McWilliams and Marianna ParragaEditing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.