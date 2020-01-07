Business News
Bolivia 2020 inflation at 1.47%: statistics agency

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia ended 2019 with annual inflation of 1.47%, well below the official projection of 3.5%, due to food price stability, the National Statistics Institute (INE) reported late Monday.

The annual rate was lower than the 2018 rate of 1.51%, which was the lowest since 2009.

In December, consumer prices rose 1.54%, above the 0.35% increase in the same month of 2018.

The official inflation expectation for 2020 is 3.98%, the agency said.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

