Bolivian ex-president Morales leaves Argentina on flight to Venezuela: state news agency

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Bolivian former President Evo Morales has left Argentina on a flight traveling to Venezuela, Argentine state news agency Telam reported on Friday, which would come in the wake of his socialist party’s election win in Bolivia.

Telam said that Morales, who has been living in Argentina since resigning amid protests in November last year, departed on an official Venezuelan government plane on Friday afternoon heading to Caracas.

Argentina’s foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment on the matter and Morales representatives did not respond to requests for comment.