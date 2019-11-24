Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

LIMA (Reuters) - Both chambers of Bolivia’s Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.

Interim President Jeanine Anez, a former senator and opponent of Morales, has indicated that she will sign the law so it can go into effect, though it was not clear when.

Passage of the bill comes as anti-government demonstrators lifted road blockades to hold talks with Anez aimed at ending weeks of unrest that have left more than 30 dead in clashes with security forces.