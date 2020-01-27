Bolivia's interim leader Anez asks ministers to resign after announcing election run

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a ceremony to announce her nomination as presidential candidate for the upcoming elections on May 3, in La Paz, Bolivia, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez has requested the resignation of her ministers in order to face new a “new stage of democratic transition” after the caretaker leader announced she would be a candidate in upcoming elections in May.

The presidential office said in a statement she would seek to fill the positions as fast as possible to maintain continuity ahead of the elections, a rerun of a disputed vote in October that led to the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales.

The conservative former senator announced her candidacy on Friday, a move which sparked a backlash in the country after she had previously ruled out running and said her only objective was take the country to transparent, new elections.