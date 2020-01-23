U.S. to send ambassador to Bolivia for first time in over a decade

MIAMI/LA PAZ (Reuters) - The United States intends to send an ambassador to Bolivia to help restore a “normal relationship” between the two countries, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in a video statement posted online on Thursday.

The move, which would mark the return of a U.S. ambassador to La Paz for the first time in over a decade, underscores rapidly improving relations since the current interim government took over following the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales.