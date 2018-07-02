FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

France's Bollore Group strikes partnership deal with Alibaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Bollore Group, the French conglomerate run by billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore, said it had signed a global partnership with E-commerce company Alibaba.

A man stands near the logo of Alibaba Group at the company's newly-launched office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

The two companies said the partnership would cover cloud computing services, clean energy, logistics and other areas such as new digital technologies and innovation.

Bollore Group, which runs a large logistics business in former French colonies in Africa, also has a stake of around 20 percent in French media giant Vivendi.

Alibaba has been expanding its logistics network at home and abroad as it works to diversify its customer base.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

