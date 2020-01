FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts while answering questions from journalists outside the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ruled out on Monday a tax on solar energy, as the country intends to support the development of clean sources of power.

Bolsonaro’s statement comes as Brazil’s power regulator Aneel said it was considering cutting incentives for solar power.