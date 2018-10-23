FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Explosive device found at home of George Soros: New York Times

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An explosive device was found on Monday in a mailbox near the New York home of billionaire financier George Soros, a favorite target of right-wing campaigners in the United States and eastern Europe, the New York Times reported, citing police.

FILE PHOTO: Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Authorities responded to the home in Katonah, New York after they received a call about a suspicious package at about 3:45 p.m., the Times reported.

“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” police said in a statement to the Times.

The employee put the package in a wooded area and called police. Bomb squad technicians arrived and detonated it, a police official told the New York Times.

Soros was not home at the time, the Times reported.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing Simon Cameron-Moore

