October 23, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Suspected explosive device found at George Soros' New York home

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A package containing what appeared to be an explosive device was found in a mail box outside the New York residence of billionaire financier George Soros on Monday, police said.

FILE PHOTO: Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Soros, one of the world’s biggest donors to liberal groups and causes, has become a hate figure for right-wing campaigners in the United States and eastern Europe, and the target of a hostile media campaign by the nationalist government in his native Hungary.

An employee at the home in Katonah, New York, opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device. Soros was not home at the time, the New York Times reported.

Authorities were contacted at around 3:45 p.m., the Town of Bedford Police Department said in a statement.

Bomb squad technicians detonated the package in a nearby wooded area, police told the newspaper.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into the incident, police said.

A Hungarian government spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by John Stonestreet

