Bombardier CEO says rail deal with Alstom remains on track

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks in front of a Bombardier advertising board at the SBB CFF Swiss railway train station in Bern, Switzerland, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier’s (BBDb.TO) chief executive told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Thursday that a deal to sell its rail division to France’s Alstom SA (ALSO.PA) remains “pretty much on track to our original timeline.”

Eric Martel said Bombardier “is making good progress” with asset sales, including the rail deal worth up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.96 billion).

The rail deal, which is subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close in the first half of 2021.