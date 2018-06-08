FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Production ramp-up first priority in CSeries takeover: Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) pledged on Friday to focus on a smooth and sustainable increase in production of the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CSeries jet as it finalised a deal to take control of the loss-making Canadian aircraft program.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Finance Director Harald Wilhelm also said in a conference call he saw margin for further efficiencies in the plane’s supply chain and was confident it would contribute positively to Airbus cash generation in future, without elaborating on timing.

    Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

