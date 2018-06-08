Production ramp-up first priority in CSeries takeover: Airbus

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) pledged on Friday to focus on a smooth and sustainable increase in production of the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CSeries jet as it finalised a deal to take control of the loss-making Canadian aircraft program.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Finance Director Harald Wilhelm also said in a conference call he saw margin for further efficiencies in the plane’s supply chain and was confident it would contribute positively to Airbus cash generation in future, without elaborating on timing.