PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus shares rose on Tuesday after the European planemaker and aerospace group agreed to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jetliner program.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Airbus shares were up 2.4 percent at 78.92 euros in early trading, close to a record high of 82.25 euros reached earlier this month.

The shares, up by around 25 percent this year, led gainers on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index which was up 0.2 percent.