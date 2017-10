(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Monday it looked forward to introducing embattled Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) C-Series jet into its fleet, after rival planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) earlier said it would acquire a majority stake in the C-Series program.

Airbus will buy a 50.01 percent interest in C-Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), which manufactures and sells the planes.