French government welcomes Airbus' deal on Bombardier CSeries stake

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government, which owns an 11 percent stake in Airbus, welcomes the airplane maker’s deal for a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jet program, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Airbus is seen on a Beluga transport plane belonging to Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

“I welcome this news, everything that makes Airbus stronger, everything that makes the European aircraft manufacturing industry stronger goes in the right direction,” Le Maire told journalists, after Airbus agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in the Bombardier CSeries jetliner program.