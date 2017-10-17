FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal
October 17, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in 5 days

Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The future of Bombardier’s CSeries program is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

“It’s a great aircraft, a great program and it deserves a sustainable future. After last night’s decision, that future is much more sustainable and that’s good for aviation, the environment, surely good for Bombardier and Airbus and the Lufthansa Group,” Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Tuesday at an event hosted by aviation group A4E.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

