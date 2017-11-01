Bombardier should consider deal with China's CRRC: Caisse CEO

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) should look at all options for its transportation business including partnering with China’s state-owned CRRC (601766.SS), one of Bombardier’s biggest shareholders said on Wednesday.

A Bombardier CSeries aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“I think we have to look at everything. Every opportunity that comes up ought to be looked at,” Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec [CDPDA.UL] Chief Executive Michael Sabia told reporters when asked about a deal with CRRC.

Germany’s Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and France’s Alstom (ALSO.PA) announced a merger of their train manufacturing operations in September. That would leave Bombardier competing in a market dominated by CRRC, the world’s largest train maker, and a combined Siemens and Alstom group, which would be the second biggest.

Sabia said Bombardier should consider a partnership with CRRC rather than selling the business to the Chinese.

“I think the transportation business is a long-run asset of Bombardier. I don’t see an opportunity or reason to go down the sale path,” he said.