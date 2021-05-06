Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

Bombardier says U.S. joins probe into decade-old Indonesia jet deals

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier said on Thursday it had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice over decade-old airplane deals in Indonesia, widening a separate British corruption probe.

February’s request for documents concerns the acquisition and lease of CRJ1000 aircraft by Garuda Indonesia between 2011 and 2012, the company said in an earnings report. A company spokesman said it was co-operating fully with authorities.

Britain’s UK Serious Fraud Office said in November it was investigating Bombardier over suspected bribery in the same sales, expanding a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace.

Reporting by Allison Lampert, editing by Tim Hepher and Jason Neely

