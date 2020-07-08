Alstom says discussions with EU regulator over Bombardier deal going smoothly

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom (ALSO.PA) said on Wednesday its discussions with the European Commission over the planned bid for Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) rail division were going smoothly.

“As of today, the process is going extremely well,” chief executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said during the company’s AGM, speaking of the overall process of having to get approvals of regulators in different countries around the world.