February 12, 2020 / 2:31 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Alstom board meeting to decide on bid for Bombardier rail business: source

The logo of Alstom is seen on the company's TGV high-speed train factory in Belfort, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) board will meet on Wednesday evening to decide on a possible offer for the rail business of Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO), a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

French TV station BFM reported earlier on its website that Alstom is set to make a firm offer for the Bombardier unit, valuing it at just under $7 billion.

Alstom and Bombardier declined to comment.

