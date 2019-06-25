Bombardier to sell regional jet business to Mitsubishi for $550 million

(Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc will sell its money-losing regional jet business to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for $550 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill, Britain March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Montreal-based Bombardier has been selling some of its businesses and recently combined its aviation units to focus more on profitable business jets and passenger rail cars, after facing a cash-crunch in 2015 while bringing its flagship commercial jet to the market.

The company’s regional jet program (CRJ) has no orders beyond 2020. Nevertheless, CRJ’s profitable aftermarket sales and engineering expertise would be useful for Mitsubishi, which is trying to develop and certify its delayed regional jet program, the MRJ.

As part of the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of next year, the Japanese firm will also take over a $200 million debt.

The deal would be a boost for Japan’s civil aviation ambitions, even as Canada exits the market for commercial jetliners with less than 100 seats.

Bombardier and Mitsubishi had previously said they were holding talks over the regional jet program, confirming a report in industry news site The Air Current.

Mitsubishi is trying to develop its long-delayed MRJ regional jet program, which has been rebranded as “SpaceJet.”

The Japanese firm is trying to certify the plane, which has been delayed by several years with its first customer, ANA Holdings Inc, now expecting delivery in 2020 rather than in 2013 as originally planned.

Bombardier’s production of regional jets is expected to stop in the second half of 2020, following the delivery of the current backlog of aircraft.

Shares of Bombardier have risen 7.9% this year compared with a 15.4% increase in the main Toronto Stock Exchange index.