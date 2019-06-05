Mitsubishi Heavy in advanced talks to buy Bombardier's CRJ program: report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bombardier is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is in advanced discussions to buy c’s CRJ aircraft program, aviation publication Air Current reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Bombardier had been in talks with other suitors but now is negotiating exclusively with Mitsubishi Heavy, Air Current said, adding that an announcement could come as soon as the Paris Air Show, which begins June 17, if a deal is finalised.

A Mitsubishi Heavy representative could not immediately provide comment.