Bombardier names Jim Vounassis as COO of railway unit

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it has named Jim Vounassis as chief operating officer for its railway unit Bombardier Transportation.

A Bombardier logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Vounassis will report to Laurent Troger, president of Bombardier Transportation. Vounassis was most recently in charge of Bombardier’s transformation and procurement organizations.

Bombardier also said a new organizational structure for transformation and procurement organizations, supporting Bombardier’s aerospace units, will be announced in the near future and Vounassis will be in charge till then.

The Canadian train and plane maker, also said Louis Véronneau, who spearheaded Bombardier’s C Series partnership with Airbus, will assume the role of senior vice president, strategy and corporate development.

Véronneau will be replacing company veteran Sylvain Lévesque.