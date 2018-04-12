Bombardier to bid on N.J. rail contract to boost U.S. sales: sources

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier (BBDb.TO) will bid on an upcoming New Jersey Transit rail car contract, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Canadian plane and train-maker seeks to boost its North American business after losing ground in the region to rivals.

FILE PHOTO: A worker stands in the doorway of a train at the Bombardier plant in Derby, central England, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

NJ Transit, the largest statewide public transportation system in the United States, has previously said it will order 113 multi-level passenger cars to modernize its aging fleet, which has been criticized for overcrowding and delays.

The agency is also considering an estimated 900 more railcars as options, according to the industry sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the tendering process is private.

Proposals are expected in June, according to the agency’s website, for a deal expected to range from around $500 million into the billions of dollars, depending on how many, if any, options are exercised, the source said.

Bombardier declined to comment. NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment.