Bombardier cuts 490 jobs at Belfast plant

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombardier plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Belfast (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc is to cut 490 jobs at its Belfast operations, the Canadian company announced on Wednesday.

The company, the biggest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland and one of the region’s most important foreign investors, currently employs just under 4,000 people there, most at a wing-making plant in Belfast.

The cuts are part of a previously announced plan to reduce its global workforce by 5,000.