Bombardier cuts 490 jobs at Belfast plant

Belfast (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc is to cut 490 jobs at its Belfast operations, the Canadian company announced on Wednesday.
The company, the biggest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland and one of the region’s most important foreign investors, currently employs just under 4,000 people there, most at a wing-making plant in Belfast.
The cuts are part of a previously announced plan to reduce its global workforce by 5,000.
Reporting by Graham Fahy and Amanda Ferguson; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft