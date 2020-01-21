NYC Transit expects return of Bombardier subway cars to service this week

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks in front of a Bombardier advertising board at the SBB CFF Swiss railway train station in Bern, Switzerland, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MONTREAL (Reuters) - New York City Transit expects subway cars recently built by Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to return to service this week, after the estimated 300 cars were yanked earlier in the month because of safety concerns over the doors, agency president Andy Byford said on Tuesday.

“The good news is, subject to confirmation, we are expecting a return to service this week of the R179 trains,” Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) committee meeting.

Bombardier is facing pressure in its transportation division, its largest unit by revenues, over a handful of problematic rail contracts, primarily in Europe.