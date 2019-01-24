U.S.
January 24, 2019 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

NYC Transit to stop taking new train cars from Bombardier until existing cars fixed

Allison Lampert

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The L subway train pulls into the Bedford Avenue station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

MONTREAL (Reuters) - New York City Transit will stop taking new train car deliveries from Canada’s Bombardier until it fixes existing cars, NYC Transit president Andy Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) committee meeting this week.

Byford told the meeting that Bombardier is not making a “case” to win future rail contracts from a longstanding New York rail customer, following performance problems and delivery delays on a subway car order, according to a webcast of the meeting viewed by Reuters.

Bombardier spokesman Eric Prud’Homme said in an email that the Canadian plane and train maker is working with NYC Transit to approve a “technical solution” that would return the trains to service. “We expect this to happen shortly,” Prud’Homme said.

A spokesman for MTA, which oversees NYC Transit, referred to the webcast when contacted by Reuters for a comment.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
