Bombardier JV wins $4.9 billion Los Angeles Airport contract

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and its partners have been awarded a $4.9 billion contract to build and operate a passenger transit system at the Los Angeles International Airport, the company said on Monday.

A Bombardier logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Canadian plane and train maker has a 10 percent stake in the venture, which also includes Balfour Beatty, ACS Infrastructure and Fluor Enterprises.

In the overall contract, Bombardier was awarded a $219 million order to design and build the system, including the supply of 44 of its INNOVIA automated vehicle systems, the company said here

Bombardier will also be involved in operating and maintaining the system for which a joint venture has been set up. The Canadian company owns a 55 percent share in this venture.