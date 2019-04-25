Bombardier shares plunge after full-year forecast cut

FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier trade pavilion is seen at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Shares of Bombardier Inc fell as much as 25.3 percent on Thursday after the Canadian plane-and-train maker cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, wiping out more than C$1.5 billion off its market value.

The stock was down 18.5 percent at C$2.39 in early trading, making it the biggest loser on the Toronto Stock Exchange, after the company said delays in some large projects hit its dominant transportation unit that makes rail cars.