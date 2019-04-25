Bombardier cuts full-year earnings forecast on project delays

(Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast on Thursday, as delays in some large projects hit its dominant transportation unit that makes rail cars.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bombardier is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The forecast cut comes as the plane-and-train maker nears the end of a five-year turnaround plan after a round of heavy investment in plane production drove the company to the brink of bankruptcy in 2015.

Montreal-based Bombardier cut its 2019 revenue estimate by $1 billion to $17 billion, while adjusted core earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion, compared with its prior expectation of $1.65 billion to $1.8 billion.

The company also said it expects to deliver only 30 commercial planes in 2019, compared with 35 it had previously forecast, as the sale of its Q400 turboprop business is now anticipated to close mid-year.

Last November, Bombardier said it was selling the business to a unit of Longview Aviation Capital for $300 million and its corporate aircraft training business to CAE Inc for $645 million.

Bombardier cut its full-year revenue forecast by $750 million to about $8.75 billion for its transportation business and by $250 million to $1.15 billion for its commercial aircraft business.

The company, however, maintained its earnings forecast for its aerospace business and continues to expect free cash flow to breakeven, plus or minus $250 million.

Bombardier also forecast lower-than-expected adjusted core earnings, operating earnings and revenue for the first quarter, due to delayed aircraft deliveries, slower project ramp up at its transportation business and unfavorable currency swings.

It now expects revenue of about $3.5 billion for the three months to March 31, well below analysts’ estimate of $4.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted core and operating earnings are expected to be about $265 million and $170 million, respectively, compared with estimates of $334.97 million and $230.45 million.

The company is set to report first-quarter results on May 2.