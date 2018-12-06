Bombardier expects to deliver up to 155 business aircraft in 2019

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombardier plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday it expects to deliver 150 to 155 business aircraft in 2019.

The company said the growth will be driven by the entry-into-service of its global 7500 aircraft, which is sold out through 2021.

Bombardier also expects to deliver two new longer-range variants of its large-cabin business jets, the Global 6500 and 5500, at the end of next year, at a time when demand for corporate planes is recovering.

Sales of these new business jets will play a key role in Bombardier’s five-year turnaround plan to boost revenue and margins by 2020.

Bombardier, which is expected to host its investor day later on Thursday, also said it expects to deliver 35 commercial aircraft next year.