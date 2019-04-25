Canada's Bombardier cuts full-year profit and revenue forecast

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bombardier is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, due to slower production ramp-up of some of its large projects in its transportation business.

The plane and train maker cut its 2019 revenue estimates by $1 billion to $17 billion, while adjusted core earnings is expected to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion, compared with its prior expectation of $1.65 billion to $1.8 billion.