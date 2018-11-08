Bombardier to sell Q400 Turboprop aircraft program to Viking Air: source

FILE PHOTO: An Austrian Airlines Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft in Star Alliance livery takes off from Zurich Airport January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is set to announce the sale of its Q400 turboprop aircraft program to Canadian aircraft manufacturer Viking Air, a person familiar with the matter said late on Wednesday.

The sale is expected to be announced with Bombardier’s earnings on Thursday, the person said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Bombardier and Viking could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sale was reported earlier by specialist aviation publication The Air Current.

It comes months after Bombardier completed the disposal of its loss-making CSeries jet program to Europe’s Airbus (AIR.PA), which renamed the aircraft A220.