Bombardier posts surprise quarterly loss on higher costs in rail unit

(Reuters) - Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reported a surprise second-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by higher costs in its train business and a more than 40% drop in business jet deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plane and train maker recorded an additional charge of $435 million in its rail business in the quarter, mainly related to engineering, certification and retrofit costs for many late-stage projects in the UK and Germany.

This led to an adjusted loss of $319 million compared with a profit of $312 million a year earlier, the company said. Analysts on average were expecting Bombardier to report profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $39.33 million.

The Montreal-based company is aiming to become a pure-play business jet maker and has agreed to sell its rail business to France’s Alstom SA (ALSO.PA), which won EU antitrust approval last week for the deal that is expected to close in 2021.

Bombardier said on Thursday the sale of its aerostructures business to U.S. aero parts maker Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) is expected to close this fall.

Meanwhile, the company’s business jet deliveries fell about 43% to 20 planes in the quarter, resulting in revenue declining about 37% to $2.70 billion, but topping analysts’ expectation of $2.48 billion.

Corporate aircraft makers are reporting a recent uptick in demand for private aviation flights. But business jet deliveries are expected to fall industry-wide in 2020 as the pandemic keeps people under lockdown, disrupts global travel and slows down economic activity around the world.

Bombardier’s business aircraft backlog was $12.9 billion as of June 2020, down from $14.4 billion as of 2019 end.

The company said its free cash outflow rose to about $1.04 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $429 million a year earlier, but was lower than analysts’ expectation of $1.47 billion.