Bombardier reports higher EBITDA, says to focus on production

(Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc posted a 7 percent rise in its most-watched measure of earnings in the second quarter, helped by rising sales at its train-making unit.

The company is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan to improve revenue and margins, after facing a cash crunch in 2015 while developing its CSeries jet.

Montreal-based Bombardier has since ceded a majority stake in the money-losing commercial jet to Europe’s Airbus, which has pledged to boost sales and cut costs of the plane that has been renamed the A220.

For the quarter ended June 30, it reported $336 million in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), compared with $313 million in the same period a year earlier.

“With our heavy investment cycle largely behind us, our focus is now on ramping-up production and improving operational efficiency to accelerate growth,” Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare said. Revenue rose 3 percent to $4.26 billion and its EBITDA margin before special items rose to 7.9 percent from 7.6 percent last year.

The company’s transportation unit, which builds trains, saw an 11 percent rise in revenue.

Bombardier posted a quarterly net profit of $70 million compared with a net loss of $243 million last year, when the company was making heavy investments in various segments including planes.