Delta says will take CSeries jets made in Canada, U.S.

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it will proceed with plans to buy some Canadian-made CSeries jets from Bombardier Inc this year, after a U.S. trade ruling stopped the United States from imposing steep duties on the aircraft.

The Atlanta-based airline said in a statement it intended to meet “contractual commitments” and would start taking deliveries this year of a total of 75 CSeries jets it has ordered.

The jets are currently only made at a plant in the Canadian province of Quebec, though production is set to begin for U.S. customers at an Airbus SE plant in Mobile, Alabama, after the European planemaker closes a deal to acquire a majority stake in the CSeries program.

“Delta still intends to take as many deliveries as possible from the new Airbus/Bombardier facility in Mobile, Alabama, as soon as that facility is up and running,” the carrier said.

The No. 2 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic made the comments after the International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had rejected hefty U.S. duties on the CSeries jets partly because Boeing Co had lost no sales or revenue when Delta ordered the aircraft in 2016.

Boeing has not said if it plans to appeal the ITC decision and a company spokesman could not be reached on Thursday.

Shares of Bombardier surged 9 percent after the ITC comments and a quarterly earnings report that beat analyst expectations.

Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts the ITC ruling meant the company could start delivering aircraft to Delta that were made at its plant in Mirabel, Quebec.

That would help Bombardier meet its target of delivering 40 CSeries aircraft this year, up from 17 in 2017.

The momentum was increasing for the company’s business jets after a year of sluggish sales, Bellemare said, and it was prepared to boost production if the market supported it.

The company said it expects revenue to grow to between $17.0 billion and $17.5 billion this year, and to more than $20 billion by 2020.

The United States imposed punitive tariffs on the CSeries jet following a complaint from Boeing, which claimed Bombardier was selling 110- to 130-seat CSeries in the United States below their cost.

Bombardier reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 2 cents a share, beating analysts’ average forecast that it would break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.