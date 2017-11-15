SandRidge Energy to buy Bonanza Creek in a deal worth $746 million

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy said on Wednesday it would buy rival Bonanza Creek in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $746 million to expand its presence in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado.

The logo for Bonanza Creek Energy is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of Bonanza Creek rose more than 14 percent to $35.03 in premarket trading, while that of SandRidge Energy fell 1.6 percent to $18.13.

The combined entity, SandRidge-Bonanza Creek, will operate over 630,000 net acres in the Rocky Mountains and Mid-Continent regions, producing about 55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the two companies said.

SandRidge Energy’s offer of $36 per Bonanza Creek share is a 17.4 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. The offer consists of $19.20 in cash and $16.80 of SandRidge shares for each Bonanza Creek share.

SandRidge said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 and will add to its cash flow from the start of the year.

Morgan Stanley & Co. was the financial adviser to SandRidge and Vinson & Elkins LLP its legal adviser.

Evercore acted as financial adviser to Bonanza Creek and Kirkland and Ellis was its legal adviser.