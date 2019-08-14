Bonds News
August 14, 2019 / 10:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-U.S. 2-yr, 10-yr Treasury yield curve inverts first time since 2007

(Corrects to read 2.06 (not 2.608), paragraph 4)

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007, in a sign that investors are bracing for recession risks in the world’s biggest economy.

The gap between U.S. 2-year and 10-year bond yields, a closely watched metric for recession signals, declined to minus 0.45 basis points, the narrowest since June 2007.

Such a curve inversion occurred last in June 2007 as the U.S. sub-prime mortgage crisis gathered pace .

Thirty-year U.S. bond yields meanwhile tumbled to a record low of 2.06%. (Reporting by the London Markets Team, writing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

