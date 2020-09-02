Germany raises 6.5 billion euros from first-ever green bond

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Germany saw good demand for its first-ever green bond on Wednesday, in a landmark moment for Europe’s climate-focused finance drive.

Germany raised 6.5 billion euros from the bond, after investors queued up for over 33 billion euros, its finance agency said in a statement.

“With today’s issue of the government’s first green bond, we have taken an important step towards significantly strengthening Germany as a sustainable finance location,” German deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies told Reuters.

Germany hopes to issue a range of bonds with different maturity dates to build a green yield curve that other countries and companies looking to sell their own green bonds could then use as a reference point.

As part of the plan, investors that buy Germany’s green bonds could then swap them for one of Germany’s conventional bonds with the same maturity date, which should mitigate any liquidity worries.

“The positive thing on this twin bond structure is that ... we will have a green bond curve for sovereigns. That’s not the case for the sovereigns we have,” said Arnaud-Guilhem Lamy, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management

Previous issuers, like France and the Netherlands, have focused on selling one, long-dated green bond of around 20 years and upsizing it over the years.

“It’s interesting to be able to have shorter green bonds in the portfolio,” Lamy added.

Every time it sells a green bond in future, Germany has said, it will also increase the size of that bond’s otherwise identical, conventional twin on its own books.

With two otherwise identical bonds, investors are watching how the new green bond will fare compared with its conventional twin.

The bonds priced for a yield of -0.463%, meaning investors paid a 1 basis point premium compared with the conventional twin. That confirmed expectations the bond would come at a premium for investors hoping to bolster their green credentials.

Germany has said it hopes to raise up to 11 billion euros from green bonds this year, with a second bond planned. France has issued around 27 billion euros worth of green bonds in the past three years.

In addition to the green bond, Germany also raised 3.315 billion euros in a re-opening of a five-year bond via auction.

German bond yields were last down 5 basis points to -0.47%, set for their biggest daily fall since early June, as focus remained on a dismal inflation reading in the euro zone, which turned negative in August for the first time since 2016.