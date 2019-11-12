EU clears with conditions Telia's $957 million bid for Bonnier

FILE PHOTO: Telia sign is seen on a building in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Telia’s (TELIA.ST) $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting after the Swedish telecoms operator agreed to allow rivals fair access to its TV channels and the sale of TV advertising space.

The European Commission said Telia’s concessions addressed its concerns, confirming a Reuters story on Sept. 2. Telecoms providers are seeking to compete with big internet players such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) by expanding into media.