Zalando to delist Boohoo products over worker rights allegations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando will delist all products made by Britain’s Boohoo following a media report about dire working conditions in a English factory that supplied the popular brand.

Boohoo shares have slumped since The Sunday Times newspaper said workers in a factory in Leicester, central England, making clothes destined for Boohoo were being paid as little as 3.50 pounds ($4.38) an hour.

Zalando said in a statement that it would define specific actions to address human rights issues identified in Boohoo’s supply chain and would only discuss renewing a commercial relationship when Boohoo had taken corrective measures.