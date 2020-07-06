Britain's Boohoo will end relationships with suppliers that do not meet standards

FILE PHOTO: A shopper walks pass advertising billboards for Boohoo and for 'Pretty Little Things', a Boohoo brand, at Canary Wharf DLR station in central London, Britain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it would terminate relationships with any supplier who was found not to be acting within its code of conduct following a media report on one supplier’s working conditions.

Boohoo said it was grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if as observed and reported by the undercover reporter, were “totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace.”

It said its early investigations had revealed that Jaswal Fashions was not a declared supplier and was also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer, indicating that a different company was using Jaswal’s former premises.